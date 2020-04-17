IMF's Liquidity Boost May Have Costly Side Effects, Says India

Nirmala Sitharaman said she was also concerned that such a major liquidity injection could produce potentially costly side-effects if countries used the funds for "extraneous" purposes.

IMF's Liquidity Boost May Have Costly Side Effects, Says India

IMF says SDR allocation would provide all members with new foreign exchange reserves with no conditions.

New Delhi:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday the country could not support a general allocation of new Special Drawing Rights by the International Monetary Fund because it might not be effective in easing coronavirus-driven financial pressures.

Ms Sitharaman said in a statement to the IMF's steering committee that she also was concerned that such a major liquidity injection could produce potentially costly side-effects if countries used the funds for "extraneous" purposes.

Nirmala Sitharaman joined US

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in opposing a new SDR allocation, which would provide all 189 members with new foreign exchange reserves with no conditions."In the current context of illiquidity and flights to cash, the efficacy of an SDR allocation is not certain, she said, adding that most countries rely on national reserves as a first line of defense.

"Consequently, extraneous demands for these reserves, not related to domestic monetary and financial stability, would be costly, and hence cannot be supported," she added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
Nirmala SitharamanIMF
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com