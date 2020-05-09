Extra Careful In Allowing Those Travelling From Bengal: Assam Minister

Assam has reported 59 coronavirus cases out of which 34 have been cured. (File)

Those who want to return from West Bengal to Assam will be issued online entry passes only under extreme humanitarian need, the state government said on Friday, after two cases of coronavirus with travel history to north Bengal were reported.

"We have advised the police department not to grant permissions to vehicles coming from West Bengal. The police will issue permission only on extreme humanitarian grounds," Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"We will be extra careful while allowing people to enter Assam from West Bengal. Of course, some people, including patients, will be granted permission," he added.

Meanwhile, 10 people who travelled in a bus from Ajmer have tested positive in Cachar district of Assam. 45 people were on that bus. Mr Sarma appealed to the people who want to return to reconsider their decision.

"To save Odisha, the Odisha government has appealed to its people not to come to the state. I appeal to the Assamese to stay wherever they are and help the state to come out of the situation. If you come, you have to follow the COVID-19 protocols. I appeal to you to study the situation and then, take a call," he said.



The centre last month allowed the migrants - stranded across the country because of the lockdown- to go to their native states. It is running special trains to ferry such people.

All states are taking precautions to ensure that returning migrants don't spread the virus.

Assam has reported 59 coronavirus cases out of which 34 have been cured. One person has died from the disease.