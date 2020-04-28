High Court Orders Nagaland To Set Up COVID-19 Testing Labs In 10 Days

Nagaland government has been asked to ready at least two COVID-19 testing labs (Representational)

The Nagaland government has been asked to ready at least two COVID-19 testing labs within 10 days by the Kohima bench of Gauhati High Court. Nagaland is one of the very few states in the country which do not have any coronavirus positive cases so far.

While hearing a petition filed a resident of Nagaland's capital Kohima, the bench of Justice Songkhupchung Serto and Justice S Hukato Swu ordered the state government to gear up and make sure that the two main hospitals, one in Kohima and the other in Dimapur, are ready for functioning.

The petition had raised questions about the state's preparedness to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The court also said the two hospitals, which have been identified for treatment of COVID-19 patients, will have to be made fully equipped, to meet the challenge or challenges posed by the COVID-19, within a period of two weeks.

The High Court also asked the state government to provide a sufficient number of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to all healthcare workers who are treating COVID-19 patients and looking after those who are in quarantine centres.

The government was also asked to take all efforts to make Intensive Care Unit facilities at all places identified for treatment of COVID-19 infected persons and increase the number of ventilators to facilitate the treatment in times of need.

Apart from Nagaland, Sikkim, Lashwadeep and Daman are the states and Union Territories which do not have any coronavirus positive cases.