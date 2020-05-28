Haryana To 'Completely Seal' Border With Delhi Over Coronavirus: Minister

Haryana sealed border with Delhi to curb spread of coronavirus in the state (File)

The Haryana government has issued orders to "completely seal" all borders with Delhi, state minister Anil Vij tweeted on Friday, after flagging concerns of coronavirus spreading with people travelling from the national capital.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court had to intervene and order Haryana to allow those involved in essential services to travel between the state and the capital and remove special restrictions on its borders imposed during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

The Haryana government gave an undertaking assuring that those essential service workers including doctors, nurses, officials of police, courts and municipal bodies, will be allowed between Delhi and Haryana on producing e-passes.

The Haryana government also told the High Court that movement of trucks carrying essential and non-essential goods between Delhi and Haryana as well as going through the neighbouring state shall be allowed.

The order came following a case that said the Haryana government was not even allowing people involved in essential services like doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers, Delhi Police staff and others to travel between the states.

Haryana had clamped down its borders with Delhi last month after State Health Minister Anil Vij said many who work in Delhi and stay in Haryana have become "corona-carriers". The move created problems for many who live in the Delhi's satellite cities of Gurgaon and Faridabad.

Haryana reported 76 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,381 including 18 deaths.