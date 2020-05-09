Haryana Barring Movement Of Doctors Against Right To Freedom: High Court

The court issued notice to the Centre and Haryana government on the petition (File)

The Delhi High Court on Friday said the order of Haryana authorities preventing and obstructing the movement of doctors, nurses, court staff and trucks to and from Delhi to Sonepat prima facie infringes right to freedom of movement.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula, which conducted the hearing through video conferencing, said, prime facie, it was of the view that the action of the District Magistrate, Sonipat, restricting the movement, is contrary to the orders and letters issued by the Union Home Secretary on lockdown guidelines.

The court issued notice to the Centre and Haryana government on a petition challenging the order of Sonipat authorities on restriction activities.

Petitioner OP Gupta submitted that a number of Delhi residents have to travel to Sonipat for essential work and similar is the situation for Sonipat residents. He said the District Magistrate of Sonipat has imposed blanket cross-border transit restriction between the two cities and granted exemptions to only a few categories of government officials.

He said even doctors, nurses and court officials who either reside in Sonipat or work there are being prevented from entering or leaving the city.

As per the April 30 order of the district magistrate, accommodation arrangements for persons working in Sonipat but residents of Delhi or UP shall have to be made by the concerned management at Sonipat so as to preclude any daily cross-border transit.

The order further states that those persons who are working in Delhi or UP but are residents of Sonipat shall pursue similar accommodation arrangement with their concerned management in areas of their work so as to preclude any daily cross-border transit.

