Haryana Assembly Sanitised, MLAs Tested For Covid Before Session Tomorrow

Monsoon session of Haryana assembly will start on Wednesday at 2 pm

The monsoon session of the Haryana assembly will start tomorrow at 2 pm. The proceedings will follow safety guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. The duration of the session will be decided at 11 am tomorrow, Haryana assembly executive chairman Ranbir Singh Gangwa told reporters today.

He said the COVID-19 test reports of all the MLAs who will be attending the session have been received. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is also the Leader of the House; Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, MLAs Ram Kumar Kashyap, Aseem Goyal and Lakshman Napa have tested positive for COVID-19, Mr Gangwa said.

He said the assembly building has been sanitised twice. No audience will be allowed to watch the house proceedings as the MLAs will be seated in the audience gallery and the Speaker's gallery to keep social distancing.

Mr Gangwa said 365 employees and officers of the assembly had tested for coronavirus, and six have turned out positive. The seats of these employees have been sanitised. Every employee coming to the assembly must bring a document that says they are COVID-19 negative.

Mr Gangwa said they have received 187 questions for this assembly session. Through draw of lots, 40 questions have been taken up for question hour for a scheduled duration of two days.

Apart from this, the assembly has received 30 "calling attention motions", out of which two are on the issue of registries raised by MLA Abhay Singh Chautala and infant mortality rate.

Mr Gangwa said 10 bills will be passed. A bill to reserve 50 per cent seats for women in panchayats will be passed, he said.