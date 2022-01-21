Gujarat Reports Highest-Ever 24,485 Covid Cases, Ahmedabad Worst Hit

The new cases also pushed up the state's active tally above the 1-lakh mark, said the release. (File)

Gujarat on Thursday recorded 24,485 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, pushing up its tally above the 10-lakh mark, while 13 patients succumbed to infection, the state health department said.

With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,01,563 cases, while the death number increased to 10,199, said a health department release.

The latest surge in new cases also pushed up the state's active tally above the 1-lakh mark, said the release.

Ahmedabad city recorded the highest number of infections- 9,837 - during the day, followed by 2,981 in Surat city, 2,823 in Vadodara city, 1,333 in Rajkot city and 728 in Surat district.

As per the latest data available on the COVID-19 dashboard, over 1.30 lakh tests were being conducted everyday in the state, whose positivity rate now stands at 15.11 per cent.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

The tally of recoveries increased to 8,86,476 after 10,310 persons were discharged during the day, the release said.

Gujarat now has 1,04,888 active cases, of which 156 patients are on ventilators, it said.

As many as 9.58 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered to the eligible population so far in the state, of which, 2.47 shots were given during the day, the department said.

As many as 41 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 recoveries were registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, said an official release.

Of the total 11,130 persons found positive for coronavirus in the UT so far, 255 are under treatment, four have died, while 10,871 have recovered, said the release.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,01,563; new cases 24,485, deaths 10,199; discharged 8,86,476; active cases 1,04,888, people tested so far - figures not released.