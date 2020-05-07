Coronavirus-Free Sikkim To Charge Illegal Entrants With Attempt To Murder

Don't enter Sikkim with misleading statements, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said (File)

Sikkim, India's only state which hasn't reported a coronavirus case, will bring 'attempt to murder' charges against those who try to enter without mandatory virus screening. The state government has made it compulsory to take the COVID-19 test, irrespective of symptoms, before entering, an official said on Thursday.

"If anyone, out of fear of having to spend 14 days in quarantine, crosses the border illegally, we will take action and book that person under section 307 IPC (attempt to murder in the Indian Penal Code)," Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said.

"We are using this strong law because a person who illegally crosses the border may be infected, and could infect others also. We will view that they entered Sikkim illegally with the motive of infecting others, and hence will book them under the charges," he added.

He said the state police are manning the inter-state border intensively, and people should refrain from crossing illegally.

"Don't enter Sikkim with misleading statements or in a clandestine manner. The government will not be responsible if the police take stern action," he warned.

"Come through Rangpo and Melli check-posts with proper documents, and we will take you to the quarantine centre with full protection and proper arrangement," he added.

Lakhs of migrant workers, who were stranded without jobs and money for sustenance because of the lockdown, have been returning to their native states after the centre permitted inter-state movement of those distressed.

All the states, however, have taken measures to minimise the risk of spread from returning migrants.

India has reported 3,561 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 52,952, government data shows. The highly infectious virus has claimed 89 lives during the same period, the Health Ministry said. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in India is 1,783.