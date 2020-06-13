Four Delhi Residents In Punjab For COVID-19 Treatment: Officials

Coronavirus: All four travelled on Friday from Delhi to Punjab where they tested positive (File)

A few residents of Delhi have come to Punjab for coronavirus treatment after allegedly facing problems in accessing medical services in the national capital, officials said on Saturday.

Three residents of Delhi have been admitted to Rajindra hospital in Patiala after they tested positive for COVID-19, while one positive patient from the national capital came to Mohali, Punjab government officials said.

According to officials, all four travelled on Friday from Delhi to Punjab where they tested positive for coronavirus. They said that the patients are, however, claiming that they travelled to the state to visit their relatives and not for coronavirus treatment.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu alleged that people in the national capital were being denied testing and medical services. He took a swipe at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, saying the situation exposed the "tall claims" of the Delhi Chief Minister who always said they had successful health services there.

Patiala Civil Surgeon Harish Malhotra said three middle aged Delhi residents have been admitted to the government-run Rajindra hospital after they tested positive for the virus in Punjab.

After approaching their relatives or friends in Patiala, the three patients reached the hospital for testing for coronavirus and treatment, the officials said.

Mr Malhotra said they will not include in Punjab's coronavirus tally the patients from Delhi who are being treated in the state.

A coronavirus patient from Delhi came to Mohali on Friday night for treatment, officials said.

"We have isolated him and will treat him," said Mohali Civil Surgeon Manjit Singh. "We have informed about this case to Mohali Deputy Commissioner," he added.

The state health minister said the state government will provide treatment to every patient.

"Today, the Delhi government has given up. They used to say their Mohalla clinics and hospitals were very successful," he alleged.

