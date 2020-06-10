Show Number Of Beds, Charges On Screens At Delhi Hospitals: Lt Governor

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday overturned Mr Kejriwal's decision to reserve Delhi (File)

All major Delhi hospitals and health centres must display on screens at their entry points the number of available COVID-19 beds and their daily charges, Lt Governor Anil Baijal ordered on Wednesday, amid allegations on social media that some hospitals have been overcharging for beds reserved for coronavirus patients. He said surprise checks must be conducted to ensure that the data displayed is correct.

"All major hospitals/clinics/nursing homes of Delhi should be directed to display on LED Boards in large letters outside their establishments, at the entry point itself, the availability of beds, (both COVID and non-COVID, wherever applicable), along with charges including for rooms/beds and details of contact persons for admission," the order read.

"Further, periodic surprise checks may also be conducted by the officers deputed by Delhi Disaster Management Authority to ensure that correct data is displayed by Hospitals/Clinics/Nursing Homes concerned and no eligible/genuine patient is denied admission or overcharged," he added.

After receiving criticism on social media that hospitals were not attending those who turn up with COVID-19 symptoms, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had claimed there was no shortage of beds for critical patients and some hospitals were "doing mischief".

"Some hospitals are denying admission to COVID-19 patients. I am warning those who think they will be able to do black-marketing of beds using the influence of their protectors from other parties, you will not be spared," Mr Kejriwal had said.

Earlier this week, a number of prominent hospitals in the city told NDTV that they were running at full capacity.

Amid a spurt of coronavirus cases in the national capital which is the third worst-hit state in the country, there have been a huge controversy over COVID-19 beds. Lt Governor Baijal on Tuesday overturned Mr Kejriwal's decision to reserve Delhi beds for residents.

Mr Kejriwal today said that the centre's order will be strictly followed. He, however, pointed out that the national capital will need 1.5 lakh beds by July 31, going by the doubling rate.

"I will get started on this and go to stadiums, banquet halls and hotels to make arrangements. We will try everything, do whatever we can to ensure enough hospital beds in Delhi," he said.