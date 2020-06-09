Delhi Lt Governor Calls All-Party Meeting At 3 PM On Coronavirus Crisis

The meeting will be held at 3 pm, said Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office.

A day after overruling two key decisions of the Arvind Kejriwal government, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has called an "all-party meeting" to discuss the coronavirus situation in the capital.

The meeting will be held at 3 pm, said the Lieutenant Governor's office. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is unwell and will take a coronavirus test today, is unlikely to attend the meeting.

Yesterday, Mr Baijal cancelled the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's decision to reserve hospitals except those run by the centre for residents of Delhi. He also reversed a decision to test only those showing symptoms of COVID-19 and said asymptomatic cases and high-risk contacts of a virus patient will also be tested.

Also today, a separate meeting is being held in the capital of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to assess whether Delhi has entered the community transmission stage of the pandemic, in which it is difficult to trace the source of infection.

The Lieutenant Governor is the Chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Arvind Kejriwal, who went into self-quarantine on Monday after mild fever and sore throat, will skip the meeting. His deputy Manish Sisodia said he would attend the meeting, which would decide the next course in Delhi's COVID-19 strategy.

"If community transmission is established at the meeting tomorrow, we will have to change our strategy accordingly," Mr Sisodia said on Monday.

Delhi has seen a spike in infection - it has over 29,000 coronavirus cases and 874 deaths. Health Minister Satyendar Jain said going by the doubling rate of infection, Delhi could have 56,000 in the next two weeks.

AAP reacted sharply to the Lieutenant Governor's move, alleging that he had acted under pressure from the ruling BJP at the centre.

Arvind Kejriwal said Mr Baijal's move would create a major problem and challenge for the residents of the city but added that his government would try to arrange treatment for all those who came to Delhi from other parts of the country.

"Maybe it is God's will that we serve the people of the whole country. We will try to provide treatment to all," the Chief Minister tweeted.