Coronavirus - Delhi, Karnataka, UP To Test Journalists For COVID-19 After Mumbai Spike

Journalists have been classified as essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a number of journalists in Mumbai and Chennai tested positive for coronavirus, state governments in Delhi, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday said they will start testing members of the media who have been classified as essential workers during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have set up a centre. All media houses and journalists will be informed about it. Interested mediapersons can undergo tests from tomorrow morning at the centre," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at his daily briefing.

Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh also announced special camps to test journalists.

"Dear friends in media, you are toiling 24 hours a day without bothering about your life just like the doctors and police. Our concern is that you should not overlook your health while performing your duty. I request you to please take care of your health and undergo medical examination," Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted.

The Uttar Pradesh government said accredited journalists in Lucknow will be tested for coronavirus at the Lok Bhavan starting Tuesday.

The announcements come after 53 journalists tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai on Monday, including two employees of NDTV.

The media personnel were tested during a special camp organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last week.

"Out of the 171 mediapersons, 53 tested positive for coronavirus," BMC spokesperson Vijay Khabale said, adding that most of those who tested positive are asymptomatic at present. All of those who tested positive will be kept in isolation, he added.

Expressing shock at the news, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar on Monday said an advisory is being issued to all newspaper and media establishments to ensure that adequate precautions are taken.

Meanwhile, at least 25 employees from a TV channel in Chennai have also tested positive, health officials said on Tuesday. The new cases emerged days after two journalists, including one who worked with the TV channel, tested positive for the contagion.

The number of coronavirus cases in India neared 19,000 on Tuesday while the number of deaths rose to 603.

(With inputs from agencies)

World 24,95,667 Cases 16,66,165 Active 6,58,258 Recovered 1,71,244 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 24,95,667 and 1,71,244 have died; 16,66,165 are active cases and 6,58,258 have recovered as on April 21, 2020 at 5:46 pm.