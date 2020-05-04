For Delhi, Only Minimum Relaxations: Health Minister's 'Personal Opinion'

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan spoke to reporters this afternoon on situation in Delhi. (File)

Delhi should allow only minimum relaxations and severe measures are required to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said this afternoon, adding that this was his "personal opinion".

"It's not correct for me to comment on the situation in the city as it may be considered a political statement. However, personally, I feel that Delhi is one of the few states in the country where stringent measures are required to tackle the pandemic," Dr Harsh Vardhan told reporters.

"Only minimum relaxations should be allowed. While Home Ministry has given detailed guidelines, each state has to take a decision considering the situation or extent of the outbreak," he added.