Delhi Covid Situation Under Control, Less Than 5,000 Cases Today: Minister

COVID-19: Delhi reported 7,498 fresh coronavirus cases yesterday. (Representational)

The coronavirus situation in Delhi is under control and the city is expected to report less than 5,000 cases of the infection today, said city health minister Satyendar Jain.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he also said the positivity rate in the national capital will also decline from the current 10 per cent.

"The Covid situation is in control. Today Delhi will report less than 5,000 cases and the positivity rate will also come down from the existing 10 per cent," said Mr Jain.

The city reported 7,498 fresh coronavirus cases yesterday and 6,028 cases on Tuesday. The positivity rate was at 10.59 per cent yesterday. Active cases in Delhi stands at 38,315, according to Wednesday's update.

Meanwhile, a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting is being held today to discuss the coronavirus situation in the city. It is being held virtually and chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Decisions may be taken today on relaxing the current restrictions in the city.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said yesterday the Delhi government will recommend the reopening of schools during the DDMA meeting. He had said that school closures due to Covid did not only affect studies but also the mental health of school children.