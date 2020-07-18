Delhi COVID-19 Recoveries Cross 1 Lakh, 1,475 New Cases In A Day

Delhi, one of the worst-hit cities in the country, currently has 16,711 active cases (File)

Delhi on Saturday reported a single-day coronavirus spike of 1,475 cases which took its aggregate to 1,21,582 cases. This is the eighth consecutive day that the national capital has recorded the daily COVID-19 increase within the range of 1,000-2,000 cases. The city's total recoveries stood at 1,01,274 with 1,973 people getting cured in the last 24 hours.

The national capital had been reporting over 3,000 cases daily in the last week of June, which had been a cause of worry as its health infrastructure was crumbling under pressure. On June 23, Delhi had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947.

The Delhi government, however, says the hospitals now have surplus beds.

26 patients died of the virus in a day, the Delhi government data said, adding the death count has reached 3,597.

The city, one of the worst hit in the country, currently has 16,711 active cases. The total recovery rate is at 83.29 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 6,246 RT-PCR and 15,412 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the national capital.

The huge decline in the death rate and positivity ratio is attributed to initiatives like increased testing, home isolation and bolstering medical infrastructure.

Last month, the Delhi government and the Centre started the Sardar Patel COVID-19 facility, one of the largest in the country, which can accommodate up to 10,000 patients.

Earlier this week, Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal credited all MPs and MLAs for making what he called the Delhi model a success.

"I have been holding meetings with all the Delhi MLAs, MPs for the last few days. The public representatives have contributed significantly to our fight against Corona. Met several MLAs in the last two days, spoke to all MPs today. If we continue to get such cooperation, we will soon be able to defeat corona," he had tweeted.

India, the third-worst coronavirus-hit country in the world, has reported a total of over a million cases, including over 26,000 deaths.