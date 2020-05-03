Cabs Allowed? What About Wedding Guests? FAQs On Extended Delhi Lockdown

Delhi, COVID-19 Lockdown: All self-employed workers are permitted to work (File)

The centre last week extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 17, allowing several relaxations in both high and low risk zones to spur the economy. It had said that the states cannot dilute its guidelines, but can make them stricter. The Delhi government today released a list of activities permitted during the third phase of the lockdown, clearing doubts people had on several aspects of life amid the global pandemic. Here are a few frequently asked questions and their answers.

Will Delhi government offices run as usual? The Delhi government offices linked to essential services will be allowed to function with full strength.

What about private offices? Private offices can function with 33 per cent strength. Rest of the employees can work from home.

Is Aarogya Setu app mandatory? The Delhi government said it will adhere to the centre's guidelines. This means those attending offices will have to download the app.

Will public transport function? Train and flight services will remain suspended. Intra-city and inter-city buses are also not allowed.

What about cabs? Though centre has allowed cabs with restrictions in all the zones, they will not be allowed in Delhi. Auto-rickshaw, cycle rickshaw, e-rickshaw are also banned.

What about private cars? Private cars will be allowed, however, with some conditions. Only two people and the driver will be allowed. Travelling for only essential services and permitted activities allowed.

Who is permitted to venture out? No one must venture out of his/her home from 7 pm to 7 am unless for some emergency. People with comorbidities, pregnant women, children below 10 and senior citizens above 65 must remain at home at all times.

Can house maids come to work? Yes. All self-employed workers like plumbers, electricians etc are permitted to work.

Markets and malls? All shops in market complexes like Karol Bagh and Nehru Place, , except those selling essentials, will remain closed. Shopping malls will be closed as well.

What kinds of shops allowed? All standalone shops, shops in neighbourhoods outside containment zones, selling essential and non-essential items, will be allowed. All shops in residential complexes can open. Shops selling books and stationery are also allowed.

What kinds of industries allowed? Print and electronic media is allowed. Companies manufacturing essentials and their supply chain is permitted. Companies producing packaging material are also allowed.

E-commerce? E-commerce companies will only be allowed to deliver essentials.

Cargo services? Vehicles carrying cargo will be allowed in Delhi.

What are the norms for marriages and funerals? Wedding functions are allowed with strength not exceeding 50 people. Funerals with 20 people are allowed. Social distancing norms have to be followed strictly during such functions.