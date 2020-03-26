88 New Cases Take Coronavirus Count Near 700 In India, 16 Dead: 10 Points

The government announced that would provide five kilograms of rice or wheat and one kilogram of pulses of choice free to poor households for three months. This would be in addition to the existing five kilograms of wheat/rice announced earlier.

Direct cash transfers for eight categories of beneficiaries, including pensioners, women and the specially-abled was also announced as part of the relief package.

The finance minister's announcement came amid expectations of a big relief package for the industry. But Nirmala Sitharaman said, for now, the government's priority is to consider the poor. "No one will go hungry," she assured, adding that "other concerns" would be "considered separately".

After a teleconference today, the G20 nations said they were injecting $5 trillion into the global economy to counter the impact of coronavirus. Calling for a concrete action plan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged for the reform of the World Health Organisation, sources said.

The World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said lockdowns will not be enough to eradicate the virus. "Aggressive measures to find, isolate, test, treat and trace is not only the best and fastest way out of extreme social and economic restrictions, but they're also the best way to prevent them," the WHO chief said.

Kerala reported 19 more cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of infected people under treatment to 126, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Three more cases of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 125. The two states together account for nearly one-third of the cases in the country.

The government has extended the ban on international flights till April 14. The ban will not apply to cargo flights or those specially permitted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Domestic flights have been banned till March 31.

Earlier today, the health ministry said 43 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours. "We have observed that the rate of growth of cases has decreased, but in no way are we being relaxed about anything at this point," Lav Agarwal, senior Health Ministry official, told the media.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kanpur said it is developing portable ventilators which will be significantly cheaper than the ones available in the market. Compared to around Rs 4 lakh per unit that are currently available, the IIT's ventilator will be made at a cost of Rs 70,000 per unit as all the components are indigenously produced.