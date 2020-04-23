Citizen Mamata Banerjee Wants Lockdown Gone '2 Weeks After May 4'

Mamata Banerjee said air and rail taffic, especially long-distance trains, should stay shut.

A hundred per cent removal of lockdown two weeks after May 4 -- that tops the the wishlist of Mamata Banerjee as a citizen and the chief of Trinamool Congress. Asked about her opinion on the lifting of the lockdown four days before the video-conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bengal Chief Minister today said she would "share opinion only when asked (by the Prime Minister)".

"As a citizen and TMC chief, I want lockdown to be scaled back," Ms Banerjee told NDTV. The lifting of the lockdown, she added, should be done in three stages.

"Lift 25 per cent of lockdown in week beginning May 4, reopen 50 per cent in second week after May 4, and 100 per cent roll back should happen in two weeks after May 4," she said.

This, though, should have some caveats -- air and rail taffic, especially long-distance trains, should stay shut. Also in the hotspots of coronavirus, focused intervention should continue.

The Chief Minister, whose state has been accused of taking the lockdown lightly and suppressing the actual figures of infection, said along with coronavirus, Bengal is now struggling with dengue. The lockdown makes it difficult to send help to areas which need it most, she said.

Over the last couple of days, the Chief Minister has been embroiled in a struggle with the Centre over the issue.

Yesterday, a central team sent to Bengal to investigate the allegations spent the day locked in their guest house in Kolkata, waiting for logistical support. They did not even receive a response to their request.

The Bengal Chief Minister has blamed the Indian Council of Medical Research, the country's nodal organization in the test against coronavirus, for the low rate of testing in her state.

"The rapid test kits have been withdrawn. They were totally faulty. The BGI RT-PCR its were also withdrawn. Two types of kits gone. The third are antigen kits that are yet to be given to hospitals in Bengal. Then what are we left with? Who will answer?" Ms Banerjee said.

