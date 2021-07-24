Covid Vaccines For Children Likely By September: AIIMS Chief To NDTV

Children in India can start getting vaccinated by September, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria told NDTV this morning.

"As early as September, we should see children being vaccinated," he said, adding that Pfizer, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Zydus shots should be soon available for children.

India has given over 42 crore doses of vaccines so far, and the government aims to vaccinate all adults by the end of this year. However, the country is yet to clear a vaccine a children amid fears over a third wave.

On Friday, the European medicines watchdog approved the use of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for children aged 12 to 17. In May, the United States had authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years old.

Earlier this month, Dr NK Arora, who heads the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration, had told NDTV that vaccination for children will start by September with the Zydus vaccine for 12 to 18-year-olds. "Covaxin phase 3 trials have started and by the end of September, I think we should be there (begin vaccination). I think sometime in the third quarter or by early January-February we should be able to give it to 2 to 18-year-olds," he had said.