Children Can Register For Vaccines From January 1, Use Student ID Card

Children between the ages of 15 and 18 can register on the CoWIN app from January 1, the government said Monday morning, according to news agency ANI.

Dr RS Sharma, the chief of the CoWIN platform, told ANI provision had been made on the CoWIN platform for students to use their ID cards to register because some may not have Aadhaar cards.

Children can get vaccinated against the coronavirus from January 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, saying that this would boost the fight against the virus and help schools across the country return to normal.