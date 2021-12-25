Boosters For 60+, Frontline Staff; Vaccines For 15-18-Year-Olds, Says PM

In an address to the nation on Christmas Day, the Prime Minister said the decision to start vaccinating children in the New Year had been taken in consultation with scientific advisers.

Earlier today, Covaxin was cleared for children above 12 by the drug regulator. The move has to be cleared by the government.

He also said "precaution doses" will be started for health care and front line workers from January 10, not calling it a booster shot.

Those over 60 with other health problems will also receive extra doses from January 10 on their doctor's advice, he said.

PM Modi said global experience showed following all preventive measures was a big weapon to fight Covid. "Coronavirus is not gone... The world is now talking about Omicron. Today is Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday and Christmas, so we decided to announce this step today," he said.

On the uptick in Omicron cases, the PM urged people not to panic. "In India, many people have been found to be infected with Omicron. I would urge all of you not to panic, be careful and alert. Remember to wash hands and mask," he said.

The government's decision to vaccinate children comes after much back-and-forth between various panels even as doctors' bodies called for it. The Centre had recently told parliament the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization were deliberating and considering scientific evidence.

It is not yet known which vaccines will be given to children. Covaxin is the second vaccine to be cleared by the drug regulator for those below 18 after Zydus Cadila's needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D.

A nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine against Covid will soon start in India, the Prime Minister said.