Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: COVID-19 Cases In India Rise To 31,06,348

The number of deaths due to coronavirus climbed to 57,542 in India. (File)

A single-day spike of 61,408 infections has taken India's coronavirus caseload to 31,06,348, data from the Union Health Ministry on Monday showed. The number of deaths climbed to 57,542 with 836 people dying of the disease on Monday. Recoveries among COVID-19 patients in the country surged to 23,38,035, pushing India's recovery rate to 75.27 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tests per million rose sharply to 26,016 as cumulative tests surged to 3.59 crore, the Health Ministry said on Monday underlining that a key component in India's COVID-19 response has been early identification of cases by timely and aggressive testing.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization was cautious about endorsing the use of recovered COVID-19 patients' plasma to treat those who are ill, saying evidence it works remains "low quality" even as the United States issued emergency authorization for such therapies.

Here are the LIVE Updates Coronavirus Pandemic:

Aug 25, 2020 06:28 (IST) WHO Cautious On COVID-19 Plasma As US Issues Emergency Authorization

The World Health Organization on Monday was cautious about endorsing the use of recovered COVID-19 patients' plasma to treat those who are ill, saying evidence it works remains "low quality" even as the United States issued emergency authorization for such therapies. The World Health Organization on Monday was cautious about endorsing the use of recovered COVID-19 patients' plasma to treat those who are ill, saying evidence it works remains "low quality" even as the United States issued emergency authorization for such therapies.

Aug 25, 2020 06:16 (IST) COVID-19 Situation In Gujarat "Quite Frightening": High Court

Observing that the COVID-19 situation in Gujarat is "quite frightening," the state High Court in Ahmedabad has directed the Chief Secretary to constitute a committee of five senior IAS officers to prepare a report on the condition prevailing at all civil and government hospitals where coronavirus patients are being treated.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JB Pardiwala said, in an order made available on Monday, that the panel will prepare a comprehensive report regarding the condition prevailing in all government/civil hospitals after minutely looking at the deficiencies, if any, so that they (shortcomings) can be "cured and taken care of".

Aug 25, 2020 06:11 (IST) AIIMS Delhi doctors examine Union Minister, who tested positive for Covid, in Goa

A team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi have examined Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik, who is receiving treatment in Manipal Hospital in Goa after testing positive for COVID-19.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met the doctors at the hospital.

"Shripad Naik is stable. He will be given further medication in Goa itself. AIIMS team will re-examine him on Tuesday before leaving to Delhi. During the day I spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also our party President JP Nadda informing them about the health conditions of Naik," Mr Sawant said.

He said that all the health parameters of Mr Naik are currently stable but the infection in the lungs has increased compared to the last time.