Vande Bharat Mission & Air Transport Bubble Flights: All You Need To Know

New Delhi:
The central government has announced Standard Operating Procedures or SOPs for travel on Vande Bharat and Air Transport Bubble flights for people wanting to come to India or travel outside the country. According to the Civil Aviation Ministry's guidelines, the cost of travel will have to be borne by the travellers. As many as 11,23,000 Indians stranded abroad have been repatriated under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 19, the Ministry of External Affairs told news agency ANI.
Vande Bharat Mission & Air Transport Bubble flights: Rules you need to know
- At the time of boarding travellers to undergo thermal screening
- Only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board
- Category of eligible people will be specified by the Home Ministry from time to time
- Category of eligible people will be displayed on the website of Civil Aviation Ministry
- Eligible persons to apply to the civil aviation agency or their designated agency
- Travel shall be on non-scheduled commercial flights as permitted by the ministry
- Precautions such as wearing masks, hand hygiene to be followed on flights
- Category of persons eligible to travel to India would be decided by the Home Ministry
- Passengers of Vande Bharat Mission flights must register themselves with Indian Missions abroad
- Air Transport Bubble arrangements do not require registration. They will travel by non-scheduled commercial flights allowed by the government
- Only COVID-19 negative crew and staff will be allowed to operate flights
- External Affairs Ministry to prepare a database of travellers and share with respective states
- Airlines to submit details of all Air Transport Bubble passengers and share it with concerned Indian Missions abroad
- External Affairs Ministry and Civil Aviation ministry to display the schedule of the incoming flights online at least two days in advance
- All travellers to give an undertaking that they are making the journey at their own risk
- Same rules apply to passengers arriving via land borders
- Health Ministry's guidelines on protocols and quarantine rules to be observed