First Delhi-Wuhan Flight On October 30 After Curbs Lifted From Virus Epicenter

India operated three flights to Wuhan when the pandemic was at its peak in February (File)

Air India will operate its flight to Wuhan on October 30, the first after the central Chinese city, from where the coronavirus initially emerged in December last year, was officially declared safe from the virus in June and all curbs were lifted.

A Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flight will be operated on the Delhi-Wuhan sector on October 30, the Indian Embassy in Beijing announced on Friday.

This will be the sixth VBM flight to help Indians stranded in both countries to travel to their destinations.

The Delhi-Wuhan flight was announced after the cancellation of October 23 flight between Delhi-Guangzhou. The Indian Embassy press release said the flight scheduled for October 23 has been postponed to October 30.

The flight will be now operated on Delhi-Wuhan-Delhi sector.

Those arriving from New Delhi will have to undergo 14-day quarantine at the designated hotels.

The travellers have been asked to reach out to the helpdesk for any assistance or guidance.

India operated three flights to Wuhan to airlift Indians stranded in the city when the virus was at its peak in February this year.

Air India has operated five VBM flights so far to help Indians stranded in both countries to travel to their destinations.