60,975 Coronavirus Cases In India In 24 Hours; 31.67 Lakh Total Cases

Croonavirus: More than 58,000 deaths linked to Covid have been recorded so far.

A fresh surge of 60,975 new infections registered in the last 24 hours has taken India's coronavirus tally to 31,67,323, the Union Health Ministry said this morning.

The number of fatalities linked to the outbreak rose to 58,390 after 848 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

A total of 66,550 patients have recovered since yesterday - the highest in a day - taking the total number of recoveries to 24,05, 585. The recovery rate stood at 75.91 per cent this morning.

India has been reporting the highest number of daily Covid cases in the world since August 4, the World Health Organization data shows. The country has the third highest number of cases in the world after the United States - the epicentre of the pandemic - and Brazil.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of new cases. These states also reported the highest number of deaths linked to Covid since yesterday.

