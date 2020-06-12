Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours Cross 10,000-Mark; India 4th Worst Hit

India has 2,97,535 coronavirus cases, data from the Union Health Ministry showed this morning, crossing the COVID-19 tally of the United Kingdom. India now is ranked fourth in the world in terms of coronavirus cases, after the US, Brazil and Russia. A record number of 10,956 people tested positive for the deadly virus infection and 396 people died in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest single-day jump in the number of coronavirus cases and fatalities with 3,607 fresh infections and 152 deaths on Thursday. The worst-hit state in the country has now surpassed Canada with 97,648 COVID-19 cases of which 46,078 have recovered, a state health official said. Mumbai has 54,085 cases with 1,540 new cases on Thursday. The city now has 1,954 coronavirus deaths.

Tamil Nadu, which has reported 38,716 virus cases, remains the state with the state with the second-highest number of cases. In what is being seen as a controversial move, civic body in Chennai - where the coronavirus cases have crossed 27,000 - has made a 14-day quarantine mandatory for all those visiting labs to give samples for COVID-19 tests. The family members of such persons too must to be on quarantine during this period. The city's civic body believes this would help check the spread of the virus.

The country's recovery rate - number of patients who have successfully fought the illness - stood at 49.47 per cent this morning. 1,47,195 people have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

While a total of 53,63,445 samples have been tested so far, 1,50,305 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.