India Covid Tally Crosses 60 Lakh With 82,170 New Cases; 1,039 Deaths

India's COVID-19 tally has crossed 60-lakh mark with a spike of 82,170 new coronavirus cases and 1,039 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data released this morning. The country now has 60,74,703 total cases of coronavirus.

According to the government data, with 74,893 more people having fought off COVID-19, the number of total recoveries crossed 50 lakh to stand at 50,16,520. The overall recovery rate in the country is 82.58 per cent.

A total of 95,542 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 till now. More than 1,000 people a day have died due to coronavirus since September 2. The country's fatality rate has dipped marginally to 1.57 per cent.

The country now has 9.62 lakh active cases of coronavirus. Its daily positivity rate has doubled to 11.58 per cent from Saturday's 6.3 per cent.

The Health Ministry also conducted 7,09,394 Covid-detection tests in the last 24 hours. Till now, the country has conducted more than 7 crore tests (7,19,67,230).

Kerala and the four worst-hit states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu reported the highest one-day increases of any state in the past 24 hours. Together these five states reported 47,758 or around 58 per cent of all new cases.

India is the second worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic, second only to the United States which has more than 71.13 lakh cases. Global coronavirus infections have soared past 3.3 crore.

COVID-19, which broke out in China's Wuhan less than a year ago, has claimed the lives of more than 10 lakh people across the world.