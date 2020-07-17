Coronavirus Cases In India Cross 10 Lakh; Biggest 1-Day Jump In Cases, Deaths

India coronavirus cases crossed the one million or the 10 lakh-mark, recording 34,956 fresh infections and 687 deaths biggest one-day jump, figures from the Union Health Ministry said this morning.

The government data put total cases recorded since the outbreak began in the country at 1,003,832 with 25,602 deaths. Over 6.35 lakh people or 63.34 per cent of the patients have recovered.

With the cases surging, lockdowns are being re-imposed in several parts of the country after the easing of restrictions easing in recent weeks as officials hoped the outbreak was under control.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.