Coronavirus Cases Cross 2,000 In India, 53 Have Died

"It is important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, according to a statement giving details of the interaction. He has asked the states to send their suggestions on the issue.

The Prime Minister also tweeted that he would share a video message tomorrow morning, which many believe would be linked to the coronavirus outbreak. "At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," his tweet read.

Those violating the coronavirus lockdown or obstructing officials should be sent to jail for one or two years, the government today told state governments, directing stern action under existing laws.

Obstructing doctors, health workers or government staff can land the offender in jail for a year. If such an act leads to someone dying, then the jail term could be for two years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at the Congress today, accusing the opposition party of "playing petty politics" while PM Modi's efforts to contain the COVID-19 infection "are being lauded domestically and globally". In a tweet posted this evening, Mr Shah urged the Congress to "think of national interest and stop misleading people".

A resident doctor from Delhi's prestigious AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) tested positive for the novel coronavirus today; he is the seventh Delhi doctor to contract the highly contagious virus. Two of the other doctors work out of Safdarjung Hospital, which is located directly opposite AIIMS.

Also in Mumbai, a second coronavirus case has been reported from Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, in less than 24 hours, heightening worries of a rapid spread in the financial capital. Yesterday, a 56-year-old man who tested positive for the highly contagious virus died. He had no travel history.

The sharp increase in the number of cases has been linked to the controversial religious gathering held by Islamic group Tablighi Jamaat at the Markaz Nizamuddin in south Delhi. Thousands defied social distancing protocol to visit and stay at the 100-year-old complex. Overall at least 7,600 Indians and 1,306 foreigners with links to the group have been identified so far. Testing and isolation of suspected patients has begun but the number could increase as states hunt for more members.

The ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research, the government's nodal body to deal with the outbreak, has recommended that every resident in a coronavirus hotspot be tested with a fast-track Rapid Antibody test.Antibody tests are similar to blood tests. The results are available in 15-30 minutes.