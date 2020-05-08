Journalist Dies Of COVID-19 In Agra

The journalist was admitted in SN Medical College .

A journalist who was tested COVID-19 positive and was admitted in SN Medical College has died, said Prabhu N Singh, Agra District Magistrate.

"A journalist, who had tested positive for #COVID19 and was admitted at the isolation ward of SN Medical College, has died. He was on ventilator since Wednesday," said Mr Singh.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 52,952, including 15,267 recovered/migrated and 1,783 deaths.