Bihar Minister, Wife Quarantined After Testing Positive For COVID-19

A minister and his wife have been sent to an isolation facility after testing positive for COVID-19 in Bihar's Katihar, officials said.

The couple has been kept at an isolation ward at a city hotel, Katihar district magistrate Kanwal Tanuj said.

The BJP minister's samples were tested in Patna and he returned to Katihar from the state capital on Sunday.

The minister said when he came to know about his test report, he first went to Katihar Medical College and Hospital and then to the isolation ward of a hotel in the town.

People who came in contact with the minister will be traced to collect their samples for testing, the district magistrate said.