Dial Magistrates For Jobs, Says Nitish Kumar Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Nitish Kumar said that restrictions will be eased in the second phase of the lockdown.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation where is widely expected to announce an extension of the ongoing lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, several states have specified that which services will be exempted in the second phase.

While Odisha in its latest notification has allowed e-commerce platforms to operate after Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has identified projects on which work will be resumed to generate employment.

After a video conferencing meeting with all the top administration and police officials, Mr Kumar said projects under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNAREGA), all work on flood protection, piped drinking water to all the households, renovation of ponds, drainage and roads in the rural areas will start with certain restrictions.

Anyone seeking work can approach the local district magistrate who will assign him work in his local panchayat. However, no passes will be issued to anyone over 60 years.

The coronavirus lockdown has been a huge blow for daily wage workers many of whom have left without income, food and shelter.

Mr Kumar also ordered the release of an additional Rs 50 crore from the Chief Ministers Relief Fund for providing assistance to natives stranded in other states due to the nationwide lockdown.

Reaching out to the people who could make to homes due to curbs imposed across the country on March 24 last to break the chain of virus transmission, the Bihar government has been supporting the poor by transferring a special assistance of Rs 1,000 each in their bank accounts and also running relief centres in different parts of the country where people are given shelter, food and ration.

Earlier on March 26, the chief minister had released a sum of Rs 100 crore from the Chief Minister's relief fund for catering to the needs of the distressed migrants hold up outside.

The amount would be utilised by the disaster management department for the purpose, an official release said.