Over 9,000 Coronavirus Cases In India In A Single Day For First Time

The nationwide tally of coronavirus cases has cross 2.16 lakh after a record number of 9,304 people tested positive for the deadly virus infection in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the country stood at 2,16,919, including 6,075 deaths, Union Health Ministry data shows. The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday that clinical trials of the drug hydroxychloroquine will resume as it searches for potential coronavirus treatments. The WHO had said last month that it had temporarily suspended the trials to conduct a safety review, which has now concluded there is "no reason" to change the way the trials are conducted.

The country's recovery rate - number of patients who have successfully fought the illness - stood at 47.99 per cent this morning. 1,04,107 people have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra - the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India - reported the highest single-day spike in coronavirus deaths on Wednesday with 122 fatalities, taking the total number of deaths in the state to 2,587. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 74,860. 2,560 new cases were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, of which 1,276 cases were reported in Mumbai.

Tamil Nadu, which has over 25,000 virus cases, remains the state with the second-highest number of cases. For the fourth straight day, the state reported over 1,000 cases.

National capital Delhi, which has 23,645 coronavirus cases, remains the state with the third-highest number of cases in the country.

Assam reported a single-day spike of 269 cases, with the state's total cases going up to 1,830. Over 90 per cent of patients in Assam are asymptomatic or without symptoms of the infection, state government sources said.