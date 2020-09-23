Assam Starts Door-To-Door Covid Awareness Campaign As Cases Rise

Assam: The state has reported over 600 deaths due to coronavirus till now

The Assam government on Wednesday launched a massive COVID-19 awareness campaign named "Jono Jagaron" with special focus on vulnerable section, such as the elderly. The campaign was launched in every district. It also plans to carry out more than two lakh tests in three days starting September 28.

The vulnerable groups of population - elderly, people with comorbidity issues, children below 10 and pregnant women - will be the special focus of the awareness campaign.

Different channels of reaching the last household of the community other than village-level healthcare providers will be optimally used so that a concerted effort can be put into place for generating awareness.

During testing, anyone found COVID-19 positive will be traced by another testing of 10 people such as family members and another 10 people from the workplace or as identified by the infected person. Thus, a total of 20 people will be traced, tested and treated.

Principal Secretary (Health) Samir Sinha said he is hopeful that the awareness campaign will result in a sharp increase in voluntary testing, followed by adhering to safety protocols at home, workplace, markets and at social institutions.

With the centre's "unlock" plans, Assam has seen an increase in positivity rate. While in August the average positivity rate 4.8 per cent, in September it is 6.7 per cent.

While there have been over 600 deaths due to coronavirus in Assam, the state has logged over 1.61 lakh positive cases. The state has a high recovery rate of 81.10 per cent and a low mortality rate of 0.35 per cent.