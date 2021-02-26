Assam Schools Not Letting Guard Down Amid Dip In Covid Cases

A majority of school students are back to classrooms in Assam.

As India prepares for the next phase of coronavirus vaccination from March with over 1.3 crore doses administered since January 16, several states are witnessing a surge in cases. Assam, which has logged 2.17 lakh cases so far, recorded just 30 new cases in the last 24 hours, the government data shows.

Nearly three months after schools re-opened in Assam amid pandemic, more than 40 lakh students are back in schools even as online classes continue, claims B Kalyan Chakravarthy, Principal Secretary, Elementary And Secondary Education. After a staggered re-opening, regular classes are now going on in the private and government schools.

Assam has not let its guards down despite a dip in Covid cases. Officials are making constant efforts to ensure the safety of students. "Even if there is a single case, the district administration conducts Covid tests. Amid our efforts, we have seen a good parent and community mobilization. Even exams are being conducted," says B Kalyan Chakravarthy, Principal Secretary, Elementary And Secondary Education, who ensured a smooth return to classrooms for students.

Many students say they are cautious. But "face-to-face interaction" with teachers is "much-needed". "We still have some fear thought it won't have been possible to continue with online classes because there is no face-to-face interaction with teachers and that's much-needed" said Sushmita Burman, a class 10 student of TC Girls high school in Guwahati.

All teaching and non-teaching staff are being regularly tested for coronavirus. "We got the students tested. We got 'No-objection' letters from parents. Then, we followed odd-even formula. From February, we have been running normal classes. Still, no Covid cases have been reported and even annual exams are happening now," said Chittaranjan Kalita, In-Charge Principal , T.C Girls high school.

Amid strict protocols, parents are assured. "As a parent. we would remain bit worried , there have been new cases reported but our children have told that the school authorities are managing the rules well," Archana Burman, a parent, told NDTV.

While most schools are managing the situation well, prestigious Don Bosco School in Guwahati was declared a containment zone after a surge in infections. It's yet to be seen if the situation will remain the same when the state withdraws its mandatory arrival rules.