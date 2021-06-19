Assam Launches 'Special Vaccination Days' For Chronic Illness Patients

"Special Vaccination Days" shall be conducted on Saturdays and Sundays. (Representational)

The Assam government has issued guidelines for a special vaccination drive for diabetic, cancer, and chronic illness patients.

"Special Vaccination Days for Chronic Illness Patients" shall be conducted on Saturdays and Sundays at all CVCs where preference will be given for such patients," an official notification from the Health and Family Welfare Department said.

The Medical College Hospitals and State Cancer Institute, Guwahati shall undertake vaccination of all cancer patients reporting at the Outpatient Department (OPD).

All Health Institutions in the state including central government and private health institutions are directed to give priority for vaccination of such patients.

The decision by the government has been undertaken due to the incidence of mortality and secondary infection like Mucormycosis or Black Fungus, Candidiasis etc are more common in people with co-morbidities infected with Covid, the notification stated.

The Assam government has set a target of administering COVID-19 vaccination to three lakh people daily from Monday for the next 10 days, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. There will be no government work over the next one week and the entire machinery will be involved in the inoculation exercise, he said.