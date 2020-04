Assam, Arunachal Announce Financial Aid For Those Stranded In Other States

Arunachal said the amount will be directly credited in the bank accounts (File)

The Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments have announced one-time relief amounts for those who are stranded in other states because of the coronavirus lockdown. While the Sarbananda Sonowal government will pay Rs 2,000 each to its people, Arunachal will provide a financial assistance of Rs 3,500 per person.

"The call centre set up to assist stranded people have received over 9 lakh calls. After applying filter on a headcount basis, we have got around 4,29,851 people, out of this 2,28,126 people have filled up forms (for assistance)," Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"After proper scrutiny of account numbers, we have for the first transfer selected 68,000 people, who will receive Rs 2,000 each. We will send another instalment later," he added.

Mr Sarma said the government has identified 68,000 people from Assam who are stranded in Karnataka, 36,000 in Tamil Nadu, 34,000 in Kerala, and 21,000 in Maharashtra.

The minister said the government has shelved a plan to construct five temporary hospitals for COVID-19 patients as the number of cases in the state as of now is less. Each of these five hospitals require an investment of Rs 50 crore.

At a press conference, Mr Sarma had said that without financial support from outside, the government may not be able pay its employees salary for the month of May.

The Arunachal Pradesh government said the amount will be directly credited in the bank accounts of 14, 859 people.

The lockdown badly hit the daily-wage migrant workers in metropolitan cities as they lost their livelihoods. With no means of sustenance, thousands attempted to walk back to their home towns last month, only to be intercepted by the authorities. The centre has ordered the states to strictly enforce the lockdown, and provide food and shelter to those distressed.

