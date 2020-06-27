Arvind Kejriwal, Amit Shah To Inspect New COVID Centre Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will today inspect the newly operational COVID-19 facility in the national capital's Chhatarpur area. The facility, named Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, started functioning on Friday with 2,000 beds and health staff from paramilitary Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

Last week, Mr Kejriwal had invited Mr Shah to visit the sprawling facility, which is built on the spiritual centre Radha Soami Beas's property. He had also demanded that health staff from the Army and ITBP should be deployed to take care of COVID-19 patients there.

Mr Shah, in a swift response, had said on Twitter that the Centre had already agreed to his demands at a meeting.

"Dear Kejriwal Ji, it has already been decided in our meeting 3 days back and the MHA has assigned the work of operating the 10,000-bed COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi to ITBP. The work is in full swing and a large part of the facility will be operational by 26th June," he had tweeted.