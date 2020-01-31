Coronavirus Quarantine Near Delhi For Students Returning From China

Air India flew a specially-prepared Boeing 747 to evacuate Indians from China's Wuhan

Indian citizens to be evacuated from China's Wuhan today will be quarantined in a specially prepared facility in Manesar near Delhi, the Indian Army has said. The facility will house approximately 300 students who will be observed for signs of infection for two weeks by a team of doctors and medical personnel.

Upon their arrival in India the students will be screened at the airport by a joint team of Airport Health Authority (AHO) and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). Individuals suspected of infection will be shifted to an isolation ward at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment (BHDC).

During the screening students will be classified into three groups.

The first group will consist of "suspected cases" - individuals with signs of fever/cough and/or respiratory distress. These will be transferred directly to the BHDC.

The second group will consist of individuals who do not show symptoms but have visited seafood or animal markets (the virus is suspected to have broken out at a seafood market in Wuhan) or have had contact with a Chinese person showing symptoms in the last 14 days.

Such individuals will be escorted, in an earmarked vehicle, directly to the facility.

The third group will be referred to as "non-contact cases". These are individuals who do not display any symptoms or have not had contact with a possibly infected Chinese person in the past fortnight.

This group will also include those who do not fit into either of the first two categories.

The third group will also be sent to the quarantine facility.

All individuals will undergo daily medical examination and if, after 14 days, they show no symptoms, they will be allowed to go home.

However, they will continue to be under district/state surveillance and their medical records will be forwarded to concerned authorities for follow-up.

Individuals developing infection during the quarantine period will be shifted to the BHDC isolation ward, with samples sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi for confirmation they have the n-COV virus.

Patients will be discharged only after confirmed clinical recovery and two successive negative samples.

The facility, which will be commanded by an Officer-in-Charge, will count a Community Medicine Specialist, two Nursing Officers, a woman Medical Officer and a nursing assistant among its staff members, consists of dormitory-style beds in barracks, administrative areas and a medical facility. To prevent outbreak of the coronavirus, it has been further divided into sectors with each holding only 50 students.

Each barrack has been further divided into sub-barracks and students and individuals in one each sector will not be allowed to intermingle.

No civilian or serving Army personnel will be allowed inside unless it is an emergency.