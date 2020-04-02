All 9 COVID-19 Deaths In Telangana Traced To Delhi Islamic Sect Event

Coronavirus: An Islamic sect event in Delhi's Nizamuddin has become a hotspot of COVID-19

Three more deaths and 30 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the total number of deaths to nine and total cases to 106. At least 14 people have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

All the nine who died and the 30 who tested positive were people who attended an event organised by an Islamic sect in Delhi's Nizamuddin or came in contact with them.

Some 1,200 people had reportedly travelled to Delhi, of which 160 are untraceable, Telangana Health Minister Etala Rajender said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the government is taking all measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and people also should cooperate.

Mr Rao held a meeting that started at 2 pm on Wednesday and went on till midnight to review quarantine and treatment procedures and ensure a proper lockdown in the state, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Officials in Telangana said the virus is spreading from those who attended the Markaz Masjid event in Nizamuddin and their family members.

Two people died at Gandhi Hospital and one in Yashoda Hospital on Wednsday. Three who died on Wednesday and 30 who tested positive had been to Nizamuddin. The six who died earlier had also been to the Islamic sect event.

Initially, the virus spread among those who came from abroad and through them it spread to others. They are all recovering. Many of them have been discharged, officials said; however, the rise in positive cases for the last few days is connected with those who went to Markaz Masjid.

The Telangana government has decided to test all those who went to Nizamuddin.

The state government has asked those who returned from Nizamuddin, their family members and those who came in contact with them to come forward for testing.

The Telangana government is making arrangements for supplying personal protective equipment (PPE), masks and medicines for health workers, the Chief Minister said.

Mr Rao in a meeting with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan discussed the steps taken by his government to enforce the lockdown.