India's Covid Cases Cross 53 Lakh, Record 95,880 Recoveries In A Day

In September itself, the country has recorded 16,86,769 new cases of coronavirus and its positivity rate has increased to 10.58 per cent from 7.5 per cent in mid-July.

India has also doubled its testing in the past month to a total of 6.24 crore tests, with 8.81 lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Around 21,150 of the total deaths, about a fourth of all deaths till now, were reported in September. India's fatality rate is 1.61 per cent, the Health Ministry data shows.

About 60 per cent of the country's active coronavirus cases are concentrated across five worst-hit states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, the data shows.

With a tally of over 11.67 lakh, Maharashtra has the highest number of overall coronavirus cases till now. Almost 40 per cent of all deaths reported so far in the country are from the western state. State capital Mumbai has extended a ban on large gatherings and restrictions on moment till September 30 for the coronavirus crisis.

Delhi's coronavirus tally breached the 2.38 lakh mark with 4,127 fresh cases while the death count mounted to 4,907 on Friday, authorities said. Thirty fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

All schools in the national capital will continue to remain closed till October 5 in view of the pandemic, the Delhi government has said. The latest guidelines by the Centre, however, have allowed calling students of classes 9 to 12 to schools from September 21 on voluntary basis.

Chhattisgarh on Friday recorded its highest single-day spike since the COVID-19 outbreak began, with 3,842 people being detected with the infection, an official said.