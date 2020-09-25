86,052 New COVID-19 Cases In India In A Day, Total Cases Over 58 Lakh

Coronavirus Cases, India: Over 92,000 patients have died due to Covid so far.

More than 15 lakh Covid tests were performed in the last 24 hours, government data showed Friday morning. In that same period over 86,000 new cases and more than 1,100 deaths were recorded. The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 58 lakh, of which 9.7 lakh are active cases and around 92,000 are deaths linked to the virus. In the last 24 hours over 80,000 people were discharged after receiving treatment. The total number of people recovered since the pandemic began has crossed 47.5 lakh. India remains the second worst-affected country in this pandemic, behind only the United States which crossed 70 lakh.