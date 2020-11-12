Can Reserve 80% ICU Beds For Covid Patients In 33 Delhi Hospitals: Court

Coronavirus: The total number of ICU beds with ventilators in Delhi is 1,283.

The coronavirus figures in the national capital on an upward spiral that has crossed the 8,000 mark, the Delhi High Court today allowed the Arvind Kejriwal government to reserve 80 per cent beds in the Intensive Care Units of 33 private hospitals for Covid patients. "The situation is dynamic in Delhi... The AAP government must keep its finger on pulse to be able to cope with situation," the High Court said.

The availability of ICU beds with ventilator support in Delhi has reached at an all-time low, with only 13 per cent beds available in private and government hospitals combined, NDTV has found.

Most of the major hospitals have reached maximum occupancy, while many just have a single bed available for patients requiring ICU and ventilator support.

The total number of ICU beds with ventilators in the city is 1,283 of which 1,119 (87%) is occupied. Only 164 beds (13%) are vacant.

Of the 809 ICU beds with ventilator support in government hospitals, only 99 are vacant. Of the 474 ICU beds with ventilators in private hospitals, only 65 are vacant.

Last evening, health ministry figures showed that Delhi logged 8,593 new Covid cases over 24 hours. The number of deaths was 85 -- the second-highest recorded in the city.

Admitting that the number of fatalities are increasing rapidly, Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain said, "Now three-time more tests are being done compared to the last time there was a peak. More than 64,000 tests were conducted yesterday, which is a record in itself".

The Delhi government is relying heavily on tests to control the numbers. Across the city, RT-PCR tests are being conducted in markets, shops and restaurants on both shopkeepers and customers.