8,909 Coronavirus Cases In India In 24 Hours, Biggest Single-Day Jump

The US will be ready to ship the first tranche of 100 donated ventilators to India next week, President Donald Trump told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a conference call on Tuesday, the White House said.

The country's recovery rate - number of patients who have successfully fought the illness - stood at 48.31per cent this morning. 1,00,303 people have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra remains the nation's coronavirus hotspot with more than 72,000 cases. As Maharashtra and the rest of the country fight the pandemic, the west coast of India is bracing for Cyclone Nisarga which is headed towards the Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts and is expected to make landfall near coronavirus-hit Mumbai this afternoon.

Four prominent private hospitals in Mumbai have been shown cause notices for not following rules with regard to COVID-19 treatment and warned of strict action against hospitals violating norms, Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

In Tamil Nadu, more that a thousand people have tested positive for coronavirus for the third consecutive day, taking the state's tally to 24,586. Tamil Nadu has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases after Maharashtra.

Rising cases of coronavirus remains the top worry for national capital Delhi which has the third-highest number of cases in the country. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a mobile application to help COVID-19 patients in Delhi track hospital beds and ventilators.

A man who returned from Delhi recently tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the number of cases in the state to two, a senior health officialsaid on Wednesday. The 56-year-old man, who returned from the nationalcapital on May 25, was found to be COVID-19 positive onTuesday night, Health Secretary Pempa Tshering Bhutia told news agency PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told industry leaders that the economy will shake off the lag imposed by the lockdown to curb coronavirus. Addressing a gathering of corporates and economists on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said, "Yes, we will get the growth back... Trust me, it is not all that difficult".

The United States - the worst affected country - the novel coronavirus killed another 1,081 people in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 pm (0030 GMT) Tuesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.