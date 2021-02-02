8,635 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, Lowest One-Day Rise In Eight Months

In the last 24 hours, 94 deaths linked to Covid were reported.

With 8,635 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded the lowest single-day rise in its tally in nearly eight months, the government data this morning showed. A total of 1,07,66,245 infections have been logged since January 30 last year when Kerala reported the country's first COVID-19 case - a student who had returned from China's Wuhan where the pandemic is believed to have originated.

More than 1.04 crore patients have recovered in a year; 1,54,486 deaths linked to the disease have been recorded so far. In the last 24 hours, 94 deaths of patients who contracted Covid were reported across the country.

