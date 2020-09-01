69,921 Coronavirus Cases In India In 24 Hours, 36.91 Lakh Total Cases

India now has over 36.91 lakh coronavirus cases, after 69,921 infections were reported in the last 24 hours. 28,39,882 patients have recovered from the infection in the country.

In the last 24 hours, 819 Covid-linked deaths were reported, pushing the total death count to 65,288.

Maharashtra remains the state hit hardest by the pandemic, with 7,92,541 COVID -19 cases, including 24,583 deaths. Maharashttra is followed by three southern states - Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. India is the country with the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil.

Global coronavirus infections have soared past 2.54 crore, as countries tighten restrictions to halt the health crisis that has upended life for most of humanity.

The US remains the country hit hardest by far by the health crisis gripping the world, with 1,83,203 deaths, the Baltimore-based university's tracker showed.