Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 Cases In India Cross 36.21 Lakh-Mark

Coronavirus India Live Updates: A record surge of 78,512 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours took India's Covid tally past 36 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.
An additional 971 new deaths brought the overall death count to 64,469, it said.
27,74,802 patients have recovered from the infection in the country, taking the recovery rate to 76.62 per cent. There are 7,81,975 active coronavirus cases in the country currently, which account for 21.59 per cent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry data showed.
Here are the Live Updates On Coronavirus Pandemic:
India Is Becoming The World's New Virus Epicenter
India is fast becoming the world's new virus epicenter, setting a record for the biggest single-day rise in cases as experts predict that it'll soon pass Brazil -- and ultimately the U.S. -- as the worst outbreak globally. Read more
Ban On International Passenger Flights Extended Till September 30
The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till September 30, said Indian aviation regulator DGCA on Monday.
"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," noted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a circular. Read more
Unlock4: West Bengal Allows Bars To Reopen From Today
The West Bengal government has allowed bars in the state to reopen from today with strict adherence to social distancing and other COVID-related protocols.
An order issued by the Excise Department today said that services have to be kept within the stipulated hours of opening of the outlets.
Restaurants serving liquor can do so by allowing only 50 per cent occupancy at a time and following all COVID-19 guidelines, it said.
Centre To Deploy Teams In 4 States With Sudden Surge In COVID-19 Cases
Central teams will be deployed in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, which are seeing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the Union health ministry said on Monday. Read more
No Country Can "Just Pretend" Coronavirus Pandemic Is Over: WHO
The World Health Organization called on countries to persevere with restrictions to tackle COVID-19, director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, saying opening up without control of the virus would be a "recipe for disaster".
Tedros recognised that many people are getting tired of restrictions and want to return to normality after eight months of the new coronavirus.
"We want to see children returning to school and people returning to work places, but we want to see it done safely," Tedros told a news conference.