Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 Cases In India Cross 36.21 Lakh-Mark

COVID-19 India Live Updates: The Coronavirus case tally stands at 36,21,246.

Coronavirus India Live Updates: A record surge of 78,512 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours took India's Covid tally past 36 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

An additional 971 new deaths brought the overall death count to 64,469, it said.

27,74,802 patients have recovered from the infection in the country, taking the recovery rate to 76.62 per cent. There are 7,81,975 active coronavirus cases in the country currently, which account for 21.59 per cent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

Sep 01, 2020 06:55 (IST) Ban On International Passenger Flights Extended Till September 30

The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till September 30, said Indian aviation regulator DGCA on Monday.

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," noted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a circular. Read more



Sep 01, 2020 06:54 (IST) Unlock4: West Bengal Allows Bars To Reopen From Today

The West Bengal government has allowed bars in the state to reopen from today with strict adherence to social distancing and other COVID-related protocols.

An order issued by the Excise Department today said that services have to be kept within the stipulated hours of opening of the outlets.

Restaurants serving liquor can do so by allowing only 50 per cent occupancy at a time and following all COVID-19 guidelines, it said.

