32.34 Lakh Coronavirus Cases In India, Over 76% Recovery Rate

67,151 new coronavirus cases and 1,059 new deaths were recorded in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. The fresh numbers have pushed the national total since the start of the pandemic to 32,34,474 cases, including 59,449 deaths.

24,67,758 patients have recovered from the infection in the country, pushing the recovery rate to 76.29 per cent.

Maharashtra remains the hardest-hit in the pandemic, accounting for 7,03,823 cases.

With 10,425 new COVID-19 cases and 329 deaths reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the tally for coronavirus cases in the state reached 7,03,823.

In a worrying indication that the COVID crisis in Delhi is far from over, the capital on Tuesday saw the highest spike in cases in the last 40 days, with 1,544 fresh cases. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level meeting today to discuss the situation.