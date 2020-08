A fresh surge of 60,975 new infections registered in the last 24 hours.

A fresh surge of 60,975 new infections registered in the last 24 hours has taken India's coronavirus tally to 31,67,323, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. The number of fatalities linked to the outbreak rose to 58,390 after 848 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. A total of 66,550 patients recovered on Monday - the highest in a day - taking the total number of recoveries to 24,05,585. The recovery rate stood at 75.91 per cent this morning.

