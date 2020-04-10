65-Year-Old Man Is Assam's First COVID-19 Casualty

State minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews state preparedness with officials. (File photo)

A 65-year-old man, who tested positive for novel coronavirus, died today, making him the first casualty from the contagious disease in the state.

The patient, hailing from Hailakandi district, died early today at Silchar Medical College Hospital, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

With utmost Grief and sorrow,I would like to inform that Sri Faijul Haque Barbhyan,(65)Hailakandi District has expired few minutes back in SMCH due to complication of COVID19 https://t.co/MoRWPP4Bml deep condolences and prayers for the bereaved family - Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 9, 2020

The condition of the 65-year-old man turned "alarming" on Thursday and he was shifted to the hospital during the day. The minister had said his other parameters were stable but "his oxygen saturation is decreasing and he has been shifted to the ICU for better monitoring".

The person tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday night.

Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy said the funeral of the deceased will be held according to the COVID-19 protocol and the details will be announced later.

The number of positive cases now is 28 with more case confirmed from Dhubri last night.

With inputs from PTI