65-Year-Old Man Is Assam's First COVID-19 Casualty

The number of positive cases now is 28 with more case confirmed from Dhubri last night.

65-Year-Old Man Is Assam's First COVID-19 Casualty

State minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews state preparedness with officials. (File photo)

Guwahati:

A 65-year-old man, who tested positive for novel coronavirus, died today, making him the first casualty from the contagious disease in the state.

The patient, hailing from Hailakandi district, died early today at Silchar Medical College Hospital, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The condition of the 65-year-old man turned "alarming" on Thursday and he was shifted to the hospital during the day. The minister had said his other parameters were stable but "his oxygen saturation is decreasing and he has been shifted to the ICU for better monitoring".

The person tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday night.

Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy said the funeral of the deceased will be held according to the COVID-19 protocol and the details will be announced later.

The number of positive cases now is 28 with more case confirmed from Dhubri last night.

With inputs from PTI

Comments
CoronavirusCOVID-19

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter